Maha: Woman injured after husband pushes her out of moving auto in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:19 IST
Maha: Woman injured after husband pushes her out of moving auto in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman was critically injured after her husband pushed her out of a speeding autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is a resident of Kopri colony, was pushed out of a moving autorickshaw on December 17, an official said.

According to the hospital authorities, the victim had sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment. The Kopri police have recorded a medico-legal case and have initiated a probe into the matter, the official said, adding that no offence has been registered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

