Two booked for making indecent cartoon of Ramdev

Uttarakhand police on Tuesday registered a case against two Dehradun based cartoonists for allegedly making indecent and obscene posters of yoga guru Ramdev and making them viral on the social media. The duo was accused in the complaint of tarnishing the image of the yoga guru by making indecent and obscene posters of him and making them viral on the social media, he said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand police on Tuesday registered a case against two Dehradun based cartoonists for allegedly making indecent and obscene posters of yoga guru Ramdev and making them viral on the social media. The case was registered at Kankhal police station here against cartoonists Gajendra Rawat and Hemant Malviya on the basis of a complaint lodged by the legal cell of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Kankhal police station incharge Mukesh Chauhan said. The duo was accused in the complaint of tarnishing the image of the yoga guru by making indecent and obscene posters of him and making them viral on the social media, he said. They were booked under section 153A of the IPC on the charge of inciting religious sentiments. A search has been launched to nab them, the official said.

