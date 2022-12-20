Man gets life in prison for rape, murder of minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A local court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to life in prison for the rape and murder of an a minor girl, a government lawyer said.

The court also fined him Rs 15,000, he said. The POCSO Court – II convicted Dashrath Singh Rajput of Pagariya police station area for raping and murdering the eight-year-old girl from his village in December 2018, public prosecutor Lalchand Meena said. The Class 3 student, who lived with her maternal grandfather, went missing on the evening of December 12, 2018. Her body was recovered from a mustard field in the village that night. On the basis of a complaint by the girl's father, police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act against Rajput, who was spotted with the minor girl before she went missing, Meena said.

Following his arrest, Rajput admitted to strangulating the minor girl after raping her. He has been in judicial custody since then, he said. POCSO Court - II judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta held Rajput guilty of rape and murder and convicted him to separate terms in jail for life. The life terms will run parallelly, Meena added.

