Left Menu

U.S., Britain condemn Taliban suspension of women from universities

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:45 IST
U.S., Britain condemn Taliban suspension of women from universities

The United States and Britain on Tuesday condemned an announcement by Afghanistan's Taliban administration that it was suspending access to universities for female students.

The announcement came as the U.N. Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan. U.S. and British U.N. envoys both condemned the move during the council meeting.

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassaor Robert Wood said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
2
Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global
4
Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022