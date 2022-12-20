U.S., Britain condemn Taliban suspension of women from universities

The United States and Britain on Tuesday condemned an announcement by Afghanistan's Taliban administration that it was suspending access to universities for female students.

The announcement came as the U.N. Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan. U.S. and British U.N. envoys both condemned the move during the council meeting.

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassaor Robert Wood said.

