6 held with drugs worth Rs 24 cr in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested six people, including a Manipur-based woman, in separate operations and recovered nine kgs of drugs worth more than Rs 24 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Gupta (35), Prateek Gupta (32) and Brijsh Kumar (33), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, Nemneihat Chongloi (35) of Manipur, and Sandeep (35) and Sunil (32), both residents of Delhi, they said. Heroin brought from Manipur was supplied to different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, police said.

A total of 5.4 kg of high-grade heroin and 4.040 kg of opium worth more than Rs 24 crores in the international market have been recovered from their possession, police said. On December 5, the police got a tip-off that Rahul would come to the Outer Ring Road to supply heroin to one of his contacts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. He was apprehended near the Burari flyover. On checking, 4.5 kg of fine quality heroin and 4.04 kg opium were recovered from him, the DCP said. Based on his disclosure, his associate Prateek was arrested from UP's Bareilly and 500 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. Another team arrested Chongloi from Manipur. Later, Kumar was also nabbed from Shahjahanpur in UP on December 7, police said. In another operation, police arrested two Delhi-based drug traffickers Sandeep and Sunil and seized 400 grams of heroin from them. Both of them had been absconding in a drug case lodged on July 29. In this case, the Special Cell had arrested a person named Vishal, they said. Sandeep was arrested from Madhuban Chowk in Outer Ring Road on December 5. He admitted that he procured drugs from Vishal and a drug trafficker Priya and later supplied it in Delhi-NCR, including Sunil, police said. Two days later, Sunil was also arrested with 400 grams of heroin, they said. Sandeep is Priya's son-in-law who has already been arrested, they added.

