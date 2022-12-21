Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2045 hours: PAR25 RS-LD FM Govt keeping close eye on inflation; targeted approach averted recession: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on inflation to ensure there is no surge in prices, and highlighted the targeted approach in pulling out the economy from pandemic disruptions without slipping into recession.

DEL82 BIZ-RBI-LD ALL DAS Allowing private cryptos to grow can precipitate next financial crisis, warns Das Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday warned that allowing private cryptocurrencies to grow can precipitate the next financial crisis.

DCM2 BIZ-SEBI-AGRI Sebi extends suspension of derivatives trade in 7 agri commodities for 1 year New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has extended the suspension of futures and options trading in seven agricultural commodities, including wheat and moong, for one more year till December 2023 in a bid to rein in prices.

DEL90 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines by 14 paise to 82.84 against dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined 14 paise to settle at 82.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a massive sell-off in domestic equities and risk aversion in global markets dented investor sentiment.

DEL68 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets wilt for second day as fresh COVID worries spook investors; IT stocks buck trend Mumbai: The Sensex slumped 635 points while the Nifty finished below the 18,200-mark on Wednesday as surging COVID cases in China and concerns over renewed outbreaks in other countries sapped risk appetite.

DEL89 BIZ-RBI-LD-MPC-MINUTES Pause in rate hike could be costly policy error: Guv Das in MPC meeting Mumbai: A premature pause in rate hike at this juncture could be a costly policy error as the battle against inflation is not over, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das opined while voting for 35 basis-point raise in the key lending rate earlier in the month, said minutes of the MPC meeting released on Wednesday.

DCM63 BIZ-STOCKS-HEALTHCARE Healthcare stocks in limelight amid renewed Covid worries New Delhi: Shares of firms related to healthcare were in the limelight on Wednesday amid surging COVID cases in China and some other countries.

DEL84 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 192; silver jumps Rs 433 New Delhi: Gold price rose Rs 192 to Rs 55,261 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

