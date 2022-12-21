Moscow protests to France over comments about attack on Russian official in Africa
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna last week dismissed the claims by the head of a Russian private militia who blamed France for the attack. She called it "a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterises this propaganda."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Catherine Colonna
- France
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia could ban oil sales, set maximum discount in response to cap - Vedomosti
ANALYSIS-G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine appears to show ability to strike far inside Russia
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority
Globally inflation remains high and broad based in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.