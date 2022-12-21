Left Menu

Denmark donates $43 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:55 IST
Denmark will donate 300 million Danish crowns ($42.8 million) in military aid to Ukraine, the country's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The money will be donated via the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine used to provide military equipment and other support to Ukraine's armed forces. ($1 = 7.0164 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

