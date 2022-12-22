Delhi Police refutes church attack claim made in viral video

The Delhi Police on Wednesday refuted the claims made in a viral video that a church was attacked and forcibly evicted on the suspicion that religious conversion was going on there.

''There was no church and no forcible eviction was reported,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The building seen in the video widely circulated on social media is not a church but a private building in northern part of the city, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received in the morning of December 11 about a gathering at the building in Burari's Baba Colony. Suspicion was also raised about religious conversion there.

The ground floor hall of the building was let out to a Christian woman. According to the police, it was used for meetings and singing carols between 10:30 and 12:30 hours.

Enquiry revealed a gathering of 70-80 people there.

''Pertinent to mention that no tenant has been dispossessed. There was no vandalism, theft, medicolegal intervention or trespass. The 10 odd chairs and a loudspeaker that invited protest and a bench...were taken away by her (the tenant) on the request of the landlady,'' the police said. According to the police, local residents gathered outside the building and staged a protest on the suspicion of religious conversion.

On Tuesday, a video became viral on social media where a person claimed that a church in Burari area was attacked by 400 people. ''A church in Delhi, Burari been attacked by around 400 people this morning. They forcibly vacated the church and threatened them,'' he wrote in his tweet.

A senior police officer said that they have clarified the facts and asked the Twitter account holder to remove it as it is not factually correct.

In the video, a group of people can be seen raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

