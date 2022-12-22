Silver futures decline to Rs 69,159 per kg

Silver futures on Thursday fell by Rs 550 to Rs 69,159 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 550 or 0.79 per cent to Rs 69,159 per kg in a business turnover of 22,686 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.80 per cent lower at USD 24 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)