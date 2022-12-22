Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:21 IST
Silver futures decline to Rs 69,159 per kg
Representative image Image Credit: Pixnio
Silver futures on Thursday fell by Rs 550 to Rs 69,159 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 550 or 0.79 per cent to Rs 69,159 per kg in a business turnover of 22,686 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.80 per cent lower at USD 24 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

