Robert Vadra land deal: HC denies plea to quash case, allows interim protection from arrest

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate case into the purchase of land in Bikaner by a company linked to him.

The court of Justice P S Bhati, however, extended a stay on his arrest for two more weeks to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner's Kolayat by Sky Light Hospitality LLP.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) based on a complaint regarding the purchase of 275 bighas of land in Kolayat.

The land was allegedly purchased in the name of the driver of a mediator, Mahesh Nagre, using a cheque given by Robert Vadra.

Additional Solicitor General R D Rastogi, who is representing the ED, said the court has rejected the writ petition by Vadra to quash the ECIR.

The ED had issued summons to Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra, reportedly partners at the Sky Light Hospitality LLP in November 2018 but none of them appeared before the agency. Instead, they moved the high court, seeking a ''no coercive action'' order and a stay on arrest.

The petition was opposed by the additional solicitor general, who stated that an ex-parte stay had been in force since 2018 and on application had been filed by the ED for custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra.

He had further stated that the Supreme Court had already decided the issues in favour of the ED. Rastogi argued that filing of the writ petition challenging the action of the ED was an abuse of the process of the court and there is a case of money laundering against Robert Vadra and his colleagues.

Hearing in the money laundering case was completed by the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday. The court reserved its order in the case and will pronounce it on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)