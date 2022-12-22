Elderly couple found hanging in Rajasthan's Jaipur

The bodies of an elderly couple were found hanging in their home in Jaipur Rural, police said on Thursday.

Ramesh Sharma (50) and his wife Santosh (50) were found hanging in their home, located opposite the Mohalla Sarai Janana Hospital, Kotputli police station SHO Sawai Singh said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple took the step after Santosh Sharma was diagnosed with cancer. They probably committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday night, Singh said.

On Thursday morning, the couple's tenant informed the police, who took custody of the bodies. The bodies were handed over to the couple's relatives after post mortem, SIngh said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, he added.

