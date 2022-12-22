MP: Body of farmer found in well in Rajgarh

The body of a farmer was found floating in a well in Khajuri Gokul village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, a police official said on Thursday.

Motilal Malviya (50) had gone to irrigate his crops on Tuesday night and did not return home, after which his kin started looking for him, Chapiheda police station in charge Arjun Singh Mujalde said.

''His body was floating in a well. However, the sequence of events is not clear. The body was handed over to kin for last rites after post mortem was carried out. Further probe is underway,'' Mujalde said.

