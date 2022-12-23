2 killed in assault by mentally unsound man in J&K's Anantnag: Police

Two people were killed and six injured in an assault by a mentally unstable man in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

Javaid Ahmad allegedly picked up a stick and started hitting unsuspecting people who were out for early morning chores in the Ashmuqam area of the district, the officials added.

Two people succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault while at least six more are undergoing treatment, they said.

One of the injured persons told police that several people tried to overpower the assailant but failed.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

