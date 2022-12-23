Left Menu

Police recover military explosives and equipment in Benoni

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Thursday’s haul came after police followed up on information that the explosives were allegedly going to be delivered to illegal miners in Snake Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:43 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Head Office Organised Crime Investigations Unit, has recovered military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni, Gauteng.

"The team immediately operationalised the information and descended on the scene, where they found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and eighteen military switches," she said.

Mathe said members of the Germiston Bomb Disposal Unit were deployed to the scene to recover the explosive devices.

"To ensure the safety and security of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot (IN SITO) to prevent any injuries and damage to property.

"A multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests," she said. "An enquiry has also been registered to determine the origin of the explosive devices and equipment."

"Anyone with information on this matter is encouraged to call the crime stop hotline number on 0860010111. Callers are reminded that all information will be treated with confidentiality," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

