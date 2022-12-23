Left Menu

Himachal govt woman employee arrested for leaking JOA (IT) exam paper

A woman employee of the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission was arrested from Hamirpur district for allegedly leaking the paper of the junior office assistant JOA IT examination, officials said.The woman was on the radar of the Vigilance Department for a long time.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:22 IST
Himachal govt woman employee arrested for leaking JOA (IT) exam paper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman employee of the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission was arrested from Hamirpur district for allegedly leaking the paper of the junior office assistant JOA (IT) examination, officials said.

The woman was on the radar of the Vigilance Department for a long time. Acting on a tip-off, the house of the woman was raided on Friday and she was caught selling paper of JOA(IT), they said.

During the search of her house, the Vigilance Department sleuths recovered Rs 2.50 lakh and confiscated a computer there, the officials said.

About one and a half lakh candidates have applied for the examination, scheduled to be held on December 25 (Sunday).

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Renu Sharma was supervising the entire operation and was also at the house of the arrested employee during the raid, the officials said.

This is not the first time that a paper of a recruitment examination has been leaked in the hill state.

Earlier this year, a constable recruitment examination paper too was leaked. The paper leak had shocked the state. As many as 253 people were arrested during the course of investigation and chargesheets were filed against over 181 accused. The CBI is now probing the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022