Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth.
The opening would mark the end of a three-year closure that was first imposed when COVID emerged in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
