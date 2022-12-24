Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth.

The opening would mark the end of a three-year closure that was first imposed when COVID emerged in 2020.

