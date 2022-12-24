Maha: Man held for killing hearing and speech-impaired person in Palghar

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a speech and hearing-impaired person and dumping his body by the roadside in Valiv area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The body of Sunil Tiwari (34), a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found in the evening of December 20, after which a probe began under teams led by Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakh and his Crime Unit II Vasai counterpart Sahuraj Ranavare, said the official.

''Tiwari had been strangled and his face had been smashed with a boulder to make identification difficult. A probe over three days zeroed in on Yashwardhan Jha (21) of Naigaon,'' the official said.

Tiwari, who did not have a mobile phone, gave his brother's phone number to the accused and asked him to make a call to the latter.

''However, Jha pretended to speak to the victim's brother, said he was unavailable and asked Tiwari to wait till his brother arrived to pick him up. Jha took Tiwari to a desolate place with the intention of robbing him, and killed him when he put up resistance,'' the official said.

Valiv police is probing the case further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)