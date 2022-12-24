2 men, juvenile held for double murder in Ghaziabad

Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile here on Saturday in connection with the murder of a scrap dealer and her wife last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Manjesh (19) and Shubham (18), they said, adding the 12-year-old juvenile was the mastermind behind the double murder. On November 22, 60-year-old Ibrahim was found dead inside his house while his wife Hazra’s body was found near a toilet in a vacant plot with a stole wrapped around her neck, police said.

During the investigation, the juvenile told police that he used to purchase scrap from the colonies and further sell it to Ibrahim and hatched a plan to rob him, Deputy commissioner of police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Police have recovered Rs 12,000 of the looted cash, a gold chain and the mobile phone belonging to Hazra. Another accused, Sandeep, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, DCP (Rural) said.

