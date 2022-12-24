Left Menu

2 men, juvenile held for double murder in Ghaziabad

On November 22, 60-year-old Ibrahim was found dead inside his house while his wife Hazras body was found near a toilet in a vacant plot with a stole wrapped around her neck, police said.During the investigation, the juvenile told police that he used to purchase scrap from the colonies and further sell it to Ibrahim and hatched a plan to rob him, Deputy commissioner of police Rural Iraj Raja said.Police have recovered Rs 12,000 of the looted cash, a gold chain and the mobile phone belonging to Hazra.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:58 IST
2 men, juvenile held for double murder in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile here on Saturday in connection with the murder of a scrap dealer and her wife last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Manjesh (19) and Shubham (18), they said, adding the 12-year-old juvenile was the mastermind behind the double murder. On November 22, 60-year-old Ibrahim was found dead inside his house while his wife Hazra’s body was found near a toilet in a vacant plot with a stole wrapped around her neck, police said.

During the investigation, the juvenile told police that he used to purchase scrap from the colonies and further sell it to Ibrahim and hatched a plan to rob him, Deputy commissioner of police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Police have recovered Rs 12,000 of the looted cash, a gold chain and the mobile phone belonging to Hazra. Another accused, Sandeep, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, DCP (Rural) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022