Ghana further extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline to Jan. 16

Ghana has further extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange to Jan. 16 from Dec. 30 and expects to reach a settlement no later than Jan. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

