Ghana further extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline to Jan. 16
Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 05:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 05:00 IST
Ghana has further extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange to Jan. 16 from Dec. 30 and expects to reach a settlement no later than Jan. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.
