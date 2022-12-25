Left Menu

Assam: People attend midnight mass, exchange gifts to ring in Christmas

Churches wore a festive look with special decorations, including glittering lights and scenes depicting the birth of Christ.Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.Carols were sung and gifts exchanged among people of the Christian community.The governor in a message, said, I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people belonging to Christianity in particular and others in general on the occasion of Christmas. On this day we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who gave us the message of peace, sacrifice, love and compassion.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:57 IST
Assam: People attend midnight mass, exchange gifts to ring in Christmas
  • Country:
  • India

Prayers for peace and prosperity were offered across Assam as the state joined in the Christmas celebrations with gaiety and fervour on Sunday. People from all religions joined their Christian friends on the occasion, with many thronging chapels and churches for the midnight mass. Churches wore a festive look with special decorations, including glittering lights and scenes depicting the birth of Christ.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

Carols were sung and gifts exchanged among people of the Christian community.

The governor in a message, said, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people belonging to Christianity in particular and others in general on the occasion of Christmas.” “On this day we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who gave us the message of peace, sacrifice, love and compassion. So, on the day of Christmas let us all rededicate ourselves to the teachings of Lord Jesus for strengthening universal brotherhood and harmonious co-existence,” he added.

The chief minister also wished everyone on the occasion through Twitter.

“Merry Christmas to Everyone. My heartiest greetings. May you be blessed with joy and prosperity always,” Sarma wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022