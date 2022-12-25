Left Menu

Christmas celebrated in TN with pomp and gaiety

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Religious fervour and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with special prayers being held across churches as scores of believers thronged rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ.

Popular churches including the Santhome Basilica church in the city held special Holy Mass while the Annai Velankanni and the Saint Thomas Mount shrine also witnessed gathering of large numbers of people offering prayers.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders and other political leaders have extended their Christmas greetings.

People offered special prayers at midnight services in which priests and bishops conducted the Christmas masses as the clock struck 12.

Thousands of pilgrims hailing from various parts of the state participated in the services at Velankanni Church in Nagapattinam district as children and devotees carried candles and the Bible to mark the occasion. The church was decorated in a grand manner illuminated with colourful lights.

