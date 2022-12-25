Tiger kills man in Corbett reserve
A 32-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ramnagar forest division of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), officials said on Sunday.
The half-eaten body of Nafees was recovered on Sunday morning, 150 metres away from a bridge over Panod canal, CTR Director Dhiraj Pandey said.
Nafees was dragged away from near the canal by the tiger late Saturday evening when he was drinking liquor along with some friends, he said. Nafees was a resident of Khatari village near Ramnagar, Pandey said.
