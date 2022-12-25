Left Menu

Man held at Bihar airport with live cartridges, magazine

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:28 IST
Man held at Bihar airport with live cartridges, magazine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three live cartridges and a magazine were seized at Darbhanga airport in Bihar on Sunday from the bag of a person who was to board a flight for Mumbai, police said.

According to Amit Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Darbhanga, the passenger's name is Qamaluddin and he has been taken into custody for questioning.

The cartridges and the magazine are of a 9 mm pistol, said the SDPO, adding that Qamluddin has confessed during interrogation that he is named in two police cases in East Champaran, his native district, from where more information about him is being obtained.

He was also carrying some documents, including a press card, which appear to be fake, said the police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022