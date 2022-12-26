Left Menu

Mehrauli murder: Accused Poonawala taken to forensic lab to record voice sample

So the investigating team is also in the process of getting Poonawalas face recognition test done.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:18 IST
Accused in Shraddha Walker murder case Aftab Amin Poonawalla (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala was on Monday taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here to record his voice sample after police came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Shraddha Walkar.

According to sources, police came across the audio recording of a purported heated argument between Walkar and Poonawala while investigating the murder case.

The accused, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was taken to the CFSL to record his voice sample and check if it matches with the male voice in the clip, they said.

The sources also said the investigating team has got a purported video of the duo in which Poonawala is allegedly seen being counselled. This purported video was shot in Mumbai. So the investigating team is also in the process of getting Poonawala's face recognition test done. During the process, Poonawala's 3D image will be taken. This is being done to ensure that he cannot deny his presence in the purported video, they added.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.

The accused was arrested on November 12, and a court in New Delhi on Friday extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

