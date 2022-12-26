Left Menu

Woman beaten to death by husband in UP's Azamgarh

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:25 IST
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Chak Madhav Rampur village under Jiyanpur Kotwali police station area on Sunday night, they said.

According to police, an argument broke out between Chandradev Rajbhar and his wife Usha Devi when he returned to the village from Mumbai where he worked. As the dispute escalated, Rajbhar attacked the woman and hit on her face and head with a shovel, they said, adding after hearing Devi's cries the villagers informed the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man has been arrested after registering a case against him, Circle Officer (CO) Soumya Singh said.

