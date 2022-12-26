Illegal slaughterhouse raided in Karnataka

An illegal cattle slaughterhouse was raided in a village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and around 100 kilograms of beef were seized from the place, police said on Monday.

A team of Konaje police station raided the slaughterhouse at Malar under Pavoor village in the district and confiscated the meat, valued at Rs 25,000 in the market.

Police said accused Jafar Sadiq, a resident of Malar Badriyanagar, managed to escape during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house and confiscated the beef and a weighing machine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)