DU student injured after jumping off PG hostel building to escape harassment, two held

The second-year student had gone to the hostel to meet a man with whom he came in contact through a dating app for the LGBT community, they said, adding that the incident took place in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on December 21.The victim, who sustained head injuries, also resides in the same area where the incident took place.Police said two of the accused, aged 18 and 22 years, have been arrested in connection with the incident while raids are being conducted to nab the other culprit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:05 IST
A 20-year-old Delhi University student was severely injured after he jumped from the fourth floor of a PG hostel here to escape alleged harassment by a group of men for his sexual orientation, police said on Monday. The second-year student had gone to the hostel to meet a man with whom he came in contact through a dating app for the LGBT community, they said, adding that the incident took place in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on December 21.

The victim, who sustained head injuries, also resides in the same area where the incident took place.

Police said two of the accused, aged 18 and 22 years, have been arrested in connection with the incident while raids are being conducted to nab the other culprit. ''During inquiry, we found out that the student had jumped from the fourth floor of the building at about 2.45 am due to apprehension of threat to his life from three-four men. On the day of the incident, the victim had gone to there to meet a man. The two had been talking on a dating app for some time. When the victim reached there, the accused surrounded him and harassed him for his sexual orientation. We suspect they even tried assaulting him,'' a senior police officer said. The injured student was admitted to BJRM hospital and later referred to LNJP hospital. He is presently undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The victim has named three of the accused in his complaint and an FIR has been lodged against them, police said. Two of the accused, Sachin (18) and Nivesh (22), who are natives of Haryana's Rohtak and Bhiwani districts, respectively, have been arrested, they said. A case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the statement of the complainant at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

