Credit card frauds arrested from hotel room in Gurugram
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had created a fake website similar to the website of HDFC Bank and were targeting HDFC credit card holders only, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.They would send a link to customers redeem bonus points.
- Country:
- India
Five people of a gang were arrested from a hotel room here for allegedly duping HDFC credit card holders by sending them decoy messages to redeem bonus points, police said on Monday.
Ten mobile phones and a tab were recovered from their possession, they said. The accused were identified as Sandeep Saini, Mukesh, Sunil Saini, Pritam, and Sushil and they were arrested from a hotel located on Mehrauli-Gurugram road on Saturday night, police said.
The gang operated its fraud business from the rooms of 3 and 5-star hotels, said police. ''During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had created a fake website similar to the website of HDFC Bank and were targeting HDFC credit card holders only,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.
''They would send a link to customers redeem bonus points. When the target would click on the link and submit the details asked there, the accused would siphon the money from their cards to their account and would withdraw it from some ATM,'' he said. The gang thus duped several people, including a 70-year-old of Rs 1,61,735.
The five were arrested after an investigation was launched on the complaint of the elderly card holder on December 19 at Cyber Crime East Police Station.
''All accused are on a three-day police remand and are under interrogation. We are conducting raids to nab other members of the gang,'' Sangwan added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sensex falls 495.53 points to 61,686.14 in early trade; Nifty declines 147.15 points to 18,349.45.
Sebi issues Rs 14-crore demand notice to Jindal Cotex in GDR manipulation case
Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934
Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934
Gems, jewellery exports rise 12 pc to Rs 19,855 crore in November: GJEPC