Left Menu

Man arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:35 IST
Man arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the city, police said on Tuesday.

They said the girl had gone missing last Wednesday evening while she was playing outside her home.

Her parents lodged a complaint at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, following which a case under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) was registered.

Around 7 am the next day, the girl was found near a park. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors disclosed that she was a victim of sexual assault, the police officials said.

Other relevant charges, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were added after this, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said accused Anil Pathak has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the city police, seeking an action-taken report over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022