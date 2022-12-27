Italy's Meloni reaffirms full support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:58 IST
Italy's government on Tuesday pledged its support for Kyiv and reiterated its commitment to achieving a "just peace" for Ukraine, it said in a statement following a phone call between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"(Prime Minister) Meloni renewed the Italian government's full support for Kyiv in the political, military, economic and humanitarian fields, to repair energy infrastructure and (to work) for the future reconstruction of Ukraine", the statement said.
