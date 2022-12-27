Left Menu

France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:41 IST
France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland
  • Country:
  • Poland

France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognise threats early.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.

Blaszczak said the agreement represented “a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.” The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.

The Polish Defence Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).

Blaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
2
Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weightlifting

Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weight...

 India
3
How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in connection to India's economy

How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in conne...

 India
4
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022