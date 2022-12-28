Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area here early Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, he said.

The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, officials said.

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

