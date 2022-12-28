Illegal arms factory unearthed in UP

An illegal arms factory was unearthed in Marauli village here and one person arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, said the factory was unearthed on Tuesday following a tip off, and raids were conducted in which one person identified as Amrit Vishwakarma was arrested.

A number of arms, bullets and machines used in making arms were recovered from the spot.

The accused admitted that he used to sell country-made pistols to criminals, he said, adding investigations are going on to ascertain how many arms have been sold till now.

The accused has been sent to jail, the SP said.

