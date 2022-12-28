Left Menu

Case against rally organiser, others for holding event without police nod in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:37 IST
Police have registered a case against a man and some other persons for allegedly organising a rally in Maharashtra's Thane district without permission from authorities, an official said on Wednesday.

The rally was organised on Sunday evening at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi town in which around 600 people participated, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal had sought permission for organising a 'Shourya' parade and meeting but police refused it, he said.

Despite the denial of permission, some people took out the rally, the official said. Hence, the case was registered against the rally organiser and others under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

