Protests held in Jammu against infiltration of terrorists

Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Wednesday set a Pakistani flag on fire here to protest the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters also praised the role of police and army in eliminating four armed terrorists travelling in a truck in Sidhra area of Jammu city on Wednesday.

Dozens of SSDF activists led by its chairman Ashok Gupta assembled at Rani Park in the heart of the city and set afire the Pakistani flag amid anti-Pakistan slogans in the protest.

''We have organized this protest to condemn the Pakistan's continued efforts to send armed terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. Our troops have eliminated them befittingly,'' Gupta told reporters.

He said each terrorist coming from Pakistan will be sent to hell. Four heavily-armed terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in a ''chance encounter'' with security forces here on Wednesday, a police officer said, terming it a ''major success'' ahead of Republic Day. The truck driver, however, escaped from the scene and efforts are on to nab him, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Workers of Mission Statehood led by its president Sunil Dimple also held anti Pakistan protests in Janipur and demanded launch of operations to destroy terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They raised anti-Pakistan slogans and protested against the terrorists infiltration from across the border.

Addressing the protest rally, Dimple urged the prime minister that surgical strike be conducted in PoK to destroy terrorist training camps.

