Man hangs self at Ghaziabad hotel

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:14 IST
The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room here, police said on Wednesday.

The man, Kailash of Delhi’s Mandauli, had checked in the Karhera Road hotel along with a female friend on Tuesday, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Mishra said, ''The woman, Seema (30), who was with him in the room, said Kailash hanged himself when she had gone to use the washroom.'' Kailsah and Seema are married to other people and have children, Mishra said. “They were having an extra-marital affair. The duo had an argument over something before the incident occurred.'' Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

