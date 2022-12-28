AP CM complains to Centre about Telangana's 'illegal' irrigation projects on Krishna river

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday complained to the Centre that illegal irrigation projects of Telangana on the Krishna river were eating into his state's share in the river water, and also sought early green nod for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

In a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the chief minister also sought environmental clearance for greenfield ports to come up at Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu as well as for the 1,000 MW pumped storage project at Gandikota in YSR district, an official statement said.

He also sought clearance for the Lower Sileru Hydro Power Project (230 MW) and the Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Power Project (1350 MW).

In the meeting, Reddy pointed out that the Telangana government was ''acting unilaterally'' in the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar joint reservoir projects on the Krishna river and is ''violating all the operational protocols, agreements and directives of the Krishna River Management Board,'' the statement said. ''As a result Andhra Pradesh is losing its share rights on Krishna river,'' he said, adding that this issue was brought to the Centre's attention earlier too.

Telangana has started using water for power generation for the Kharif season beginning from June 1. Even though the minimum water level in Srisailam reservoir is less than 834 feet, the Telangana government is releasing water for power generation without any indent at least before Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

He also made it clear that the generation of electricity for irrigation needs is only incidental. With the Telangana government releasing water up to 796 feet into the downstream every year for power generation, it has become a tough task to maintain the minimum water level in the Srisailam reservoir.

Unless the water level in the Srisailam reservoir reaches 881 feet, it is not possible to release water from Pothireddypadu in a full fledged manner and cater to the drinking water needs of Sri Potti Sreeramulu Nellore and Prakasam, and the metropolis of Chennai in addition to the irrigation and drinking water needs of drought-prone Rayalaseema, he said.

On the ''illegal projects'' taken by Telangana, Reddy said in the meeting that the ''Telangana government is constructing the Palamuru-RangaReddy Lift Scheme (3 TMCs) and Dindi Schemes at 800 feet without any environmental clearances.'' Due to these projects it is not possible to maintain the water level of the reservoir above 854 feet, he said.

Under these circumstances, the chief minister said, ''The Andhra Pradesh government has no other alternative but to implement the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.'' Reddy said an application has been submitted for the grant of environmental clearances for this project and comprehensive discussions have been held between the state and central government officials in this regard.

He appealed to the Union minister to clear the project as early as possible.

Reddy also discussed various aspects relating to the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs located between the two Telugu states, the statement added.

On Wednesday, the chief minister also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in resolving several pending issues that have remained unattended for the last eight years following bifurcation of the state.

