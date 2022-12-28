Left Menu

J-K: Court sentences Hizbul commander to 15 years in prison

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen to 15 years in prison, police said. Amir Nabi Wagay alias Abu Qasim, a district commander of the banned outfit, was convicted by a UAPA court on the basis of an investigation by the State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:36 IST
A local court on Wednesday sentenced a self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen to 15 years in prison, police said. Amir Nabi Wagay alias Abu Qasim, a district commander of the banned outfit, was convicted by a UAPA court on the basis of an investigation by the State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir. ''Srinagar UAPA Court convicts State Investigation Agency (SIA) investigated terrorist Amir Nabi Wagay alias Abu Qasim, self-styled district commander of banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Sentences him 15 years imprisonment,'' J-K Police said in a tweet.

