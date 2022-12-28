Left Menu

Maha: Woman doctor injured as ward boy attacks her with scissors for scolding him, girlfriend

A woman doctor was seriously injured after a ward boy of a private hospital in Maharashtras Nashik allegedly stabbed her with a pair of scissors for scolding him and his girlfriend, police said. She was seriously injured in the attack, a police official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman doctor was seriously injured after a ward boy of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik allegedly stabbed her with a pair of scissors for scolding him and his girlfriend, police said. The incident occurred at NIMS Hospital located on Gangapur Road area late Sunday night, they said. ''The victim doctor, Sonal Darade, scolded the ward boy and his girlfriend. Angry with her, the ward boy attacked her with a pair of scissors on her neck and stomach. She was seriously injured in the attack,'' a police official said. Dr Darade's condition is stable and she is out of danger, he said. ''A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused. The police arrested him on Tuesday and produced him in a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody,'' he added. Dr Darade's statement will be recorded once her condition improves and further investigation in the case is on, the official said.

