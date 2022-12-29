Left Menu

Family files missing-persons report for Theophilus London

The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the publics help, saying he hasnt been seen in months.Londons family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the familys statement released Wednesday from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London.Londons relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, the statement said.

Family files missing-persons report for Theophilus London
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.

London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family's statement released Wednesday from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London.

London's relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, the statement said. Officer Annie Moran, an LAPD spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday that a report for London had been taken. London was not yet listed on the LAPD's online missing persons database by Wednesday afternoon.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,'' his father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement. ''We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” London, 35, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot on Kanye West's ''All Day''.

