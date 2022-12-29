Left Menu

Case registered against Maha MLA Nitin Deshmukh, supporters for 'manhandling' police personnel

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-12-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 09:12 IST
Case registered against Maha MLA Nitin Deshmukh, supporters for 'manhandling' police personnel
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and his associates for allegedly manhandling police personnel in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said.

No arrest has been made so far, they said.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nagpur, where the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway.

Sub-inspector Sakharam Kamble of Ajni police station claimed in his complaint filed at Sadar police station that Deshmukh and his associates were irked by security checking at the gates of Ravi Bhavan, a premises comprising cottages of legislators in Civil Lines area, and got into a spat with police on Tuesday evening.

When Kamble intervened, there was a heated exchange and Deshmukh and his associates entered Ravi Bhavan while manhandling the policemen on duty, the complaint alleged.

The police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 448 (house trespass), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) again Deshmukh and others.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab raised the issue in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday and claimed this was misuse of power by police.

The police were not allowing Deshmukh and his associates to enter Ravi Bhavan and the police also insulted the MLA, Parab alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
3
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022