Case registered against Maha MLA Nitin Deshmukh, supporters for 'manhandling' police personnel

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and his associates for allegedly manhandling police personnel in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said.

No arrest has been made so far, they said.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nagpur, where the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway.

Sub-inspector Sakharam Kamble of Ajni police station claimed in his complaint filed at Sadar police station that Deshmukh and his associates were irked by security checking at the gates of Ravi Bhavan, a premises comprising cottages of legislators in Civil Lines area, and got into a spat with police on Tuesday evening.

When Kamble intervened, there was a heated exchange and Deshmukh and his associates entered Ravi Bhavan while manhandling the policemen on duty, the complaint alleged.

The police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 448 (house trespass), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) again Deshmukh and others.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab raised the issue in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday and claimed this was misuse of power by police.

The police were not allowing Deshmukh and his associates to enter Ravi Bhavan and the police also insulted the MLA, Parab alleged.

