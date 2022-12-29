Left Menu

Casino fire at Cambodia-Thailand border kills at least 1, blaze under control - officials

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire at a casino in a Cambodian border town popular with Thai gamblers has killed at least one person, with 32 being treated in hospitals in neighbouring Thailand, a Thai provincial governor said on Thursday.

The fire broke out about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, Cambodian police said in a statement, which made no mention of any casualties.

Parinya Phothisat, the governor of Sa Kaeo province on the Thai side of the border, said 32 Thais were being treated in hospitals there and one had died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

