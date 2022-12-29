Maha: Teenage girl, boyfriend kill her mother in Thane

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly killed her mother in Maharashtra's Thane district after she objected to their friendship, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Mumbra area and efforts were on to nab the two absconding accused, they said.

The teenage girl was annoyed after her 37-year-old mother reprimanded her over her friendship with the boy. The girl hatched a conspiracy and with the help of her boyfriend she allegedly stabbed her mother brutally with a knife. The duo then fled from the spot after locking the house from outside, Mumbra police station's senior inspector Ashok Kadlag said.

Later, a relative of the deceased alerted police after not getting any response while trying to call her up.

The police rushed to the victim's house and broke open the door. They found the victim lying dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts are on to nab them, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

