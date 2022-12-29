Technology should be used as an instrument of social justice: President Murmu

Benefits of technology should reach the remotest areas and the poorest of the poor; it should be used as an instrument of social justice, said the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu. She was addressing the students and faculty members of G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women and also students of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in Hyderabad today (December 29, 2022).

The President said that engineering has played a big role in technological advancements including computers, medical equipments, internet, smart devices and digital payment systems. The role of engineering as a profession becomes very critical in today's world where unthinkable and unprecedented problems need quick and sustainable solutions.

The President said that engineers have the power to make the world a better place. The solutions that they find and technologies that they would create in future should be people-oriented and environment-friendly. Recently at COP 27, India reiterated its vision of a safe planet in a one-word Mantra – LiFE which stands for Lifestyle for Environment. We have been achieving our climate targets and upgrading them. We are taking new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol-blended fuels, and green hydrogen. These initiatives can start producing better results on ground through technological innovations.

The President said that technology in today's world has social, economic, political, educational, environmental and geo-political dimensions. It is continuously evolving and impacting every arena. She expressed hope that engineers would come out with innovative technologies for the benefit of public at large and improve the quality of life of the people. She said that they should also think about engineering solutions for the disadvantaged sections, senior citizens, divyang persons and other people who need special support.

Speaking about the women's contribution in engineering and technology, the President said that we have examples of many inspiring women who are heading big companies, have launched start-ups and are contributing in a major way in all fields such as telecom, IT, aviation, machine design, construction works, Artificial intelligence and other areas. She emphasised that more women need to come forward to take up science streams. She said that STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - is vital to the Indian economy. Nurturing young women as technocrats and innovators can lead the country towards a stronger economy. Women bring different perspective and skill-sets in tech fields. Cognitive abilities of women can change the way knowledge and technologies are perceived at various levels. She added that women should overcome challenges that come their way and rise in their careers.

The President advised students to be empowered and empower others too. She said that they should not be satisfied just with their own success and happiness. They have a duty towards the nation and humanity as a whole. They should use their talent and technological capabilities for the larger good.

The President praised GNITS for opening up opportunities to many young women to enter the world of technology as a professional. She also praised Mahila Dakshata Samithi for providing all-round support to women. She noted that the colleges under the Samithi develop, care, nurture and empower under-privileged women.

