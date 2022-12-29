Left Menu

ED attaches assets of former Assam Public Service Commission member in PMLA case

Assets worth a total of Rs 4.90 crore of a former Assam Public Service Commission APSC board member have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said Thursday.The action has been taken against the board member Samedur Rahman and his family members as part of a money laundering investigation against them linked to a case of alleged illegal recruitment of candidates through the APSC.

Assets worth a total of Rs 4.90 crore of a former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) board member have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said Thursday.

The action has been taken against the board member Samedur Rahman and his family members as part of a money laundering investigation against them linked to a case of alleged illegal recruitment of candidates through the APSC. A provisional order, for attachment of the properties of Rahman, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets include immovable properties (residential plots) worth Rs 1.52 crore and insurance policies and mutual funds worth Rs 3.38 crore, the ED said in a statement. The money laundering case was filed by the federal agency taking cognisance of some FIRs and chargesheets filed against the former chairman of APSC, Rakesh Kumar Paul, Rahman and others by the Assam Police.

''Paul, one of the main accused in the case, in connivance with other accused persons, including Samedur Rahman, had manipulated and engineered the answer booklets of combined competitive examination of 2013 and 2014, by way of enhancing marks, replacing original answer booklets with manufactured/forged booklets in respect of some candidates, facilitating them securing job through APSC in lieu of cash,'' the statement said. The accused, it alleged, were also charged for ''illegal recruitment of candidates on various prestigious posts like circle officer and assistant commissioner of police through the examination conducted by the commission (APSC)''. Probe found, the ED said, that ''huge cash deposits were made in the accounts of Samedur Rahman and his family members during his tenure with the APSC as board member. ''Subsequently, these funds were invested in various insurance policies, mutual funds and residential plots,'' it said.

