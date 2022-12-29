India 'excited' about working with new govt in Nepal: MEA
India is excited about working with the new government in Nepal, Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.Our PM congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal.
India is ''excited'' about working with the new government in Nepal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.
''Our PM congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Nepalese PM also responded and said he wants friendly relations. He talked about natural affinity. Both our countries have unique bilateral relations. We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal. We are excited to work with the new government,'' Bagchi said.
CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' was on Monday sworn-in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for a third time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Dahal on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
