India 'excited' about working with new govt in Nepal: MEA

India is excited about working with the new government in Nepal, Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.Our PM congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:27 IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
India is ''excited'' about working with the new government in Nepal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

''Our PM congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Nepalese PM also responded and said he wants friendly relations. He talked about natural affinity. Both our countries have unique bilateral relations. We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal. We are excited to work with the new government,'' Bagchi said.

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' was on Monday sworn-in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for a third time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Dahal on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

