UK's Wallace: 'our borders are safe' despite worker strikes

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:16 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace dismissed claims by trade unions that the country's borders are less secure because of military personnel manning the immigration desks while border force staff have walked out in a dispute over pay.

"Our borders are safe and secure," Wallace told reporters on Thursday.

"These individuals that members of the armed forces have come to help out, when the strikes are on, are carrying out a very straightforward function and of course backed up by computer systems and scans .... that allow us to identify people of worry coming into the country."

