Maha: Two held for vehicle theft in Thane

Two persons have been arrested in Maharashtras Thane city for allegedly stealing and selling two-wheelers, a police official said on Thursday.A probe was started after police got several complaints of two-wheelers going missing in Vartak Nagar over the past few weeks, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane said.We nabbed a man who was frequently passing on the Upavan to Cadbury Naka route on a two-wheeler. This information is being verified, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:45 IST
Two persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly stealing and selling two-wheelers, a police official said on Thursday.

A probe was started after police got several complaints of two-wheelers going missing in Vartak Nagar over the past few weeks, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane said.

''We nabbed a man who was frequently passing on the Upavan to Cadbury Naka route on a two-wheeler. After he was stopped on the basis of suspicion and questioned, he confessed to stealing two-wheelers and selling them to a man,'' he said.

''We have recovered seven two-wheelers from the arrested duo. We have been told one of the accused is the son a retired policeman and the other is the husband of a constable. This information is being verified,'' he added.

