Bulgaria to officially protest to Russia over Bellingcat journalist, says PM
Bulgaria will officially protest against Russia putting Bulgarian Bellingcat journalist Chirsto Grozev on a wanted list, the interim prime minister said on Thursday. "For us, this act ... "The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will express an official protest to the ambassador of the Russian Federation."
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:54 IST
Bulgaria will officially protest against Russia putting Bulgarian Bellingcat journalist Chirsto Grozev on a wanted list, the interim prime minister said on Thursday.
"For us, this act ... represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen," Galab Donev told reporters. "The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will express an official protest to the ambassador of the Russian Federation."
