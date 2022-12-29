Left Menu

Bulgaria to officially protest to Russia over Bellingcat journalist, says PM

Bulgaria will officially protest against Russia putting Bulgarian Bellingcat journalist Chirsto Grozev on a wanted list, the interim prime minister said on Thursday. "For us, this act ... "The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will express an official protest to the ambassador of the Russian Federation."

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:54 IST
Bulgaria to officially protest to Russia over Bellingcat journalist, says PM

Bulgaria will officially protest against Russia putting Bulgarian Bellingcat journalist Chirsto Grozev on a wanted list, the interim prime minister said on Thursday.

"For us, this act ... represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen," Galab Donev told reporters. "The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will express an official protest to the ambassador of the Russian Federation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022