Bulgaria to officially protest to Russia over Bellingcat journalist, says PM

Bulgaria will officially protest against Russia putting Bulgarian Bellingcat journalist Chirsto Grozev on a wanted list, the interim prime minister said on Thursday.

"For us, this act ... represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen," Galab Donev told reporters. "The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will express an official protest to the ambassador of the Russian Federation."

